Every role is technical now. Hire for actual skills.
Great teams are built on real skills. CoderPad’s agents help you see them. Your people make the hire.
Trusted by 4,000+ customers worldwide
Built for how developers work today
We embrace AI and put it in the pad. AI assistants run with code context and prompts are captured so you see how candidates think, validate, and ship.
96% of candidates finish our assessments
Traditional tests frustrate great candidates and hurt your brand. CoderPad reflects real work, which is why 97% of engineers prefer it, and completion is 60% higher than other platforms.
Test real skills, not quiz-taking ability
Algorithms and quizzes don’t reflect actual engineering. Multi-file, realistic coding tasks provide your team with accurate signals—helping you hire developers ready to build real products.
Never lose another interview cycle to the wrong candidate.
Catch suspicious behavior without manual effort or wasted hours with the wrong candidate. Realistic projects deter shortcuts before they start, real-time alerts flag suspicious behavior as it happens, and playback reports make it easy to confirm afterwards.
Qualify
Assess everyone at the top of the funnel
With Qualify, you can give every applicant a first interview using candidate-submitted video responses and an AI reviewer. Turn submissions into a ranked, high-signal shortlist, no recruiter hours or calendar juggling. Save 33+ hours per hire.
- Automate high-volume video screening Eliminate manual phone screens with asynchronous video responses that candidates record on their own time.
- Precise AI evaluation Our AI analyzes video responses against your custom rubric, providing consistent, objective candidate rankings.
- Defensible hiring decisions Standardized video prompts and evaluation criteria create an auditable trail, making every decision fair and easy to justify.
- Seamless ATS integration Automatically saving 33+ hours per hire without losing top talent.
Screen
Smarter screening, faster hiring
CoderPad Screen gives you reliable coding assessments built around real-world engineering tasks—quickly identify top talent and reduce costly mis-hires.
- Real-world coding tasks Engage candidates with practical assessments they’ll actually complete.
- Clear, structured scoring Gain immediate clarity to move qualified candidates forward faster.
- Candidate-friendly format Improve your hiring brand by providing a seamless candidate experience.
- Integrity Tests that adapt, monitor activity, and verify decisions help filter out shortcuts and highlight true technical skills.
Interview
Real interviews, real engineering
CoderPad Interview enables your team to conduct real-time, collaborative coding sessions—assess how candidates code, communicate, and solve problems.
- Collaborative IDE Evaluate real coding and soft skills during live sessions.
- Multi-file environment Assess true problem-solving and debugging skills, not just puzzle-solving.
- Built-in interviewer tools Equip interviewers with structured scoring, private notes, and code playback.
- AI-Enabled tools Candidates use AI in context, you can review prompt history, outputs, and code edits to see how they think, validate, and ship.
Enterprise-ready security
Protection is woven into our architecture and operations, continuously tested and independently verified.
Integrations
Built for
your hiring stack
Plug into your ATS and scheduling tools to run screens and interviews in one simple flow.
Trusted by hiring teams at leading companies
CoderPad tested sales candidates on real pitching and prospecting work in an early version of Showcase before any manager interview. Interview-to-panel conversion rose from 25% to 75%.
After two platforms that frustrated recruiters, engineers, and candidates, Box switched to CoderPad. It now runs hundreds of interviews a month with one-click Greenhouse setup, and AI-enabled questions became one of its strongest hiring signals.
How ALTEN made CoderPad its technical hiring standard — and took it global
How a next-generation defense company built technical hiring to keep pace with hypergrowth
We sell technical hiring software—of course we use it to hire our own developers. Discover how dogfooding Qualify, Screen, and Interview protects engineering time while raising the hiring bar.
How Estes Group Uses CoderPad for Non-Technical Hiring: Testing Sales Skills and AI Fluency at Scale
Alipes Capital used CoderPad Projects to evaluate more candidates, faster, and with zero deep-debugging delays
SII scaled technical hiring across 18 countries with a shared global standard, supporting 600+ monthly assessments
Gameloft standardized developer hiring across 10+ countries with CoderPad, replacing an outdated in-house tool with flexible, game-like assessments candidates enjoy.
monday.com scaled engineering hiring with CoderPad, replacing manual interview workflows with a real-time coding environment used by 70+ interviewers
MNTN reimagines technical hiring for AI-enhanced engineering with the help of CoderPad
CoderPad helped McAfee accelerate time-to-accept by 22%, boost assessment completion rates by 35%, and reduce cost-per-hire through faster onboarding